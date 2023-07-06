‘Biocon Biologics ahead of plan in integrating Viatris’4 min read 06 Jul 2023, 11:05 PM IST
The biosimilar unit of Biocon expects to raise additional capital this year, says CEO Tambe
MUMBAI : Biocon Biologics Ltd, the biosimilar unit of drugmaker Biocon Ltd, has achieved a third of its post-deal integration with Viatris’s global biosimilar portfolio ahead of time and expects to focus on integrating its US and European operations in the next phase, chief executive Shreehas Tambe said, adding the company also expects to raise additional capital this year.
