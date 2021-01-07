Biocon Biologics gets 555-cr capital injection from ADQ

New Delhi: Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics got capital injection of ₹555 crore from Abu Dhabi-based ADQ.

The transaction values the Biocon unit at $4.17 billion. Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon Ltd will hold 89.89% stake in Biocon Biologics on a fully diluted basis.

"As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest ₹555 Crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of $4.17 billion," Biocon said in a stock exchange filing.

On Thursday, Biocon's scrip on NSE closed 0.95% lower at ₹455.40.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said: “We welcome ADQ as our investment partner as we pursue our shared goal of expanding access to high quality affordable biopharmaceuticals to patients across the globe. We are committed to pursue our affordable innovation model to generate savings for the healthcare systems worldwide. This investment is an endorsement of the value that Biocon Biologics business has built as a fully integrated pure-play biosimilars company and will enable us to expand our capabilities further. The current investment has put post money valuation of Biocon Biologics at $4.17 billion."

Dr Christiane Hamacher, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “The ADQ equity funding in Biocon Biologics endorses the value of our business model and strengthens our resolve to be the global leader in biologics, delivering affordable access to innovative and inclusive healthcare solutions, transforming patients’ lives. Our relentless desire to make a real difference pushes us to redefine innovation and build a disruptive business model that lowers treatment costs and improves healthcare outcomes, whilst delivering on shareholder value and our business objectives."

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “Our long-term ambition for ADQ’s healthcare and pharma portfolio is to create a provision-centred, digitally enhanced ecosystem that is anchored in world-class clinical excellence, effective population health management and resilient supply chain infrastructure. While we anticipate this will unlock shareholder value, it will also, importantly, deliver positive socio-economic impact with better health outcomes, optimized healthcare spend and more opportunities for local and international talent. Biocon Biologic’s proven R&D track record and partnerships worldwide provide us with an opportunity to benefit from the biosimilar sector that is set to grow as patents of originator biologics expire and patients demand lower priced drugs globally."

Biocon Biologics has the full spectrum of insulins (regular, basal and rapid) in its pipeline and the global scale necessary to make a difference to diabetes patients worldwide, the company said.

Biocon Biologics had raised over $255 million from global marquee investors from January to November 2020.

