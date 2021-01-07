Biocon Biologics gets 555-cr capital injection from ADQ

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said: “We welcome ADQ as our investment partner as we pursue our shared goal of expanding access to high quality affordable biopharmaceuticals to patients across the globe. We are committed to pursue our affordable innovation model to generate savings for the healthcare systems worldwide. This investment is an endorsement of the value that Biocon Biologics business has built as a fully integrated pure-play biosimilars company and will enable us to expand our capabilities further. The current investment has put post money valuation of Biocon Biologics at $4.17 billion."