Biocon Biologics integrates Vitaris’ biosimilars business

NEW DELHI :Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, on Monday announced a complete integration of the acquired Vitaris’ biosimilars business in 120 countries, a year ahead of schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm had acquired the American pharmaceutical company’s biosimilars business in November 2022.

“Over 10 emerging markets along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand have transitioned in this final phase of the integration of the biosimilars business acquired from Viatris. With the completion of this significant milestone, Biocon Biologics is now a unique, fully-integrated ‘lab to market’ biosimilars company," the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By July this year, the company had already integrated the acquired business in 70 emerging markets, with the North American business getting integrated in September and the European business in November. “Biocon Biologics will now have a strong commercial footprint across 120 countries with a direct presence in the United States, Canada, Europe and 9 key Emerging Market countries, namely India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines," the company said.

All Viatris’ biosimilar brands will now be marketed by the Biocon Biologics teams, to ensure business continuity for various stakeholders.

“...we have completed the integration of the acquired business across 120 countries. The conclusion of this final wave of transition is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of Biocon Biologics’ transformation to a fully integrated global company… This seamless transition, achieved ahead of schedule, is an outcome of relentless focus, untiring efforts and an unwavering commitment to patients and business continuity," Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biocon Biologics has made several key leadership appointments, built new capabilities and infrastructure from the ground up and set up dedicated teams to address the growing needs of patients and customers through self-led and partner or distributor-led commercial models, it added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.