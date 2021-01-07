Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Biocon Biologics receives 555 Cr Capital Injection from ADQ
Shares of Biocon Ltd lost 1.11% to close at 454.95 on BSE

Biocon Biologics receives 555 Cr Capital Injection from ADQ

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

ADQ will invest 555 crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of $4.17 billion

Mumbai: Biocon Ltd on Thursday said that the board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd had approved a primary equity investment of 555 crore by Abu Dhabi based ADQ.

Mumbai: Biocon Ltd on Thursday said that the board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd had approved a primary equity investment of 555 crore by Abu Dhabi based ADQ.

Biocon Biologics is a fully integrated ‘pure play’ biosimilars organization.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Biocon Biologics is a fully integrated ‘pure play’ biosimilars organization.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to a release to the exchange, ADQ will invest 555 crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of $4.17 billion.

“This investment is an endorsement of the value that Biocon Biologics business has built as a fully integrated pure-play biosimilars company and will enable us to expand our capabilities further," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon.

In November, Biocon Biologics Ltd had approved 1, 125 crore capital injection from Goldman Sachs.

Earlier in July, Tata Capital PE arm picked a minority 0.85% stake for $30 million in the company and in January 2020, True North acquired 2.44% stake in the company for 536.25 crore, or around $75 million.

Shares of Biocon Ltd lost 1.11% to close at 454.95 on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.17% to close at 48093.32 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.