Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Biocon Biologics signs 10-year supply deal with Eris Life for 1,242 crore
BackBack

Biocon Biologics signs 10-year supply deal with Eris Life for ₹1,242 crore

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Thursday announced a long-term commercial collaboration with Eris Lifesciences to expand patient access to its portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in the country.

As part of the deal Biocon Biologics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, Biocon said in an exchange filing (Photo: Mint)Premium
As part of the deal Biocon Biologics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, Biocon said in an exchange filing (Photo: Mint)

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Thursday announced a long-term commercial collaboration with Eris Lifesciences to expand patient access to its portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in the country.

As part of the deal Biocon Biologics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, Biocon said in an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to come into effect before April 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie