Biocon Biologics signs 10-year supply deal with Eris Life for ₹1,242 crore
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Thursday announced a long-term commercial collaboration with Eris Lifesciences to expand patient access to its portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in the country.
