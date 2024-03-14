Biocon Biologics signs 10-year supply deal with Eris Life for 1,242 crore

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Thursday announced a long-term commercial collaboration with Eris Lifesciences to expand patient access to its portfolio of Metabolics, Oncology, and Critical Care products in the country.

As part of the deal Biocon Biologics has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Eris, Biocon said in an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to come into effect before April 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

