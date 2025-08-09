Biocon Biologics posts strong Q1 growth as North America, Europe deliver
Summary
Biocon is betting on the global biosimilars business, its largest revenue driver.
Biocon Biologics Ltd, the biosimilars unit of biopharmaceutical giant Biocon and its largest revenue driver, expects to accelerate growth after reporting a strong first quarter, according to its top executive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story