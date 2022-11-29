Biocon completes acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics, said: “The completion of the acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business is a historic inflection point in Biocon Biologics’ journey of becoming a world leading, fully integrated biosimilars enterprise, committed to serve patients’ needs for affordable access to essential biomedicines. It will fast-track our direct entry into several advanced and emerging markets. This acquisition builds on our decade-long partnership and will enable us to realize our vision of addressing global health inequities. I believe this move will strengthen our value proposition to deliver long-term value to Biocon and Biocon Biologics shareholders."