Biocon denies allegation over bribery in DCGI office

Citing the recommendation of SEC, Biocon Biologics said: “After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to import and market the drug with waiver of Phase 3 clinical trial in the country with the condition that firm should conduct Phase 4 clinical trial in India (which also includes a sub-set population to generate PK/PD and immunogenicity and submit the protocol to CDSCO before placing the drug in the market) as per existing guidelines in the country."