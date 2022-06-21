Biocon denies allegation over bribery in DCGI office

Biocion Biologics said it strongly condemns any acts of corruption and violation of rules by way of offering or paying bribes or undue favours, either directly or indirectly
A day after CBI apprehended a senior official at the office of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), allegedly in connection of Rs4 lakh bribery case to waive phase III trial of Insulin Aspart Injection, an under-development product of pharma giant Biocon Biologics-led by business tycoon Krian Majumder Shaw, the company strongly denied all the allegations of bribery against it on Tuesday.
In a statement, Biocion Biologics said: “We strongly condemn any acts of corruption and violation of rules by way of offering or paying bribes or undue favours, either directly or indirectly. We adopt global best practices in corporate governance and business responsibility. Besides our employees, all our consultants, suppliers and partners are also bound by a strong code of conduct that has a detailed clause on anti-bribery and anti-corruption."
In the continuation of the investigation, CBI on Tuesday arrested Dinesh Dua, Director of M/S Synergy Network India Private Limited in this racket.
With regards to the allegations on seeking of waiver of phase 3 clinical trials for Insulin Aspart in Indi, Biocon Biologics spokesperson said, “All our product approvals are backed by science and clinical data. The rationale for waiver of phase 3 clinical trials was based on the following Indian regulatory guidance (similar Biologics Guidelines 2016 & New Drugs and Clinical Trials 2019 (GSR 227 E).
“The guidelines provide a framework for waiver of phase 3 clinical trials to be conducted in India based on a commitment to undertake a phase 4 trial, the design of which should be approved by the Central Licencing Authority. In line with the above regulations, Biocon Biologics presented a proposal for import and marketing of Insulin Aspart with a waiver of Phase 3 clinical trial in India. The Company presented a detailed proposal along with CMC, pre-clinical and clinical trial data," the company said in a statement.
The Subject Expert Committee (Endocrinology and Metabolism) in its meeting held on May 18, 2022 at Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi, noted that Biocon Biologics has conducted Phase 1 and Phase 3 trials with Aspart in Germany and USA, respectively, and based on the results of this global trial, Biocon Biologics’ product, Aspart, has been granted marketing authorization by EMA and Health Canada, it said.
Citing the recommendation of SEC, Biocon Biologics said: “After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to import and market the drug with waiver of Phase 3 clinical trial in the country with the condition that firm should conduct Phase 4 clinical trial in India (which also includes a sub-set population to generate PK/PD and immunogenicity and submit the protocol to CDSCO before placing the drug in the market) as per existing guidelines in the country."