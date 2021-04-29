Demand for Biocon Biologics’ itolizumab has jumped three-fold from what it was in the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, fuelled by a shortage of the imported tocilizumab from Cipla.

Both tocilizumab and itolizumab are allowed by the Indian regulator for the treatment of cytokine storms caused by covid-19 infections. However, only tocilizumab is part of the health ministry’s clinical management guidelines.

“The second wave has certainly been more aggressive, and consequently, we have seen a significant increase in demand for Alzumab-L (itolizumab)... as cases have risen sharply over the past few weeks. Doctors across the country have treated over 6,500 patients with Alzumab-L in April 2021 alone. So far, we were able to treat three times as many patients as in the peak of 2020 with itolizumab," Biocon Biologics deputy chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

There is an acute shortage of tocilizumab, imported exclusively by Cipla under the brand name Actemra from Roche Pharma, following a surge in demand.

“We are responding to this situation with supplies over this and the coming weeks to meet the immediate emergency demand. However, we are mindful that the current unprecedented demand may far exceed the supplies we can provide at this moment," Roche Pharma said in a statement on Wednesday. It said it is working urgently to increase manufacturing capacity and supply.

It is also actively collaborating with external partners to maximize the production of Actemra wherever possible to increase the availability of tocilizumab. “This should enable us to meet future demand in a fluid and hard-to-predict environment," Roche said.

On the other hand, itolizumab is commercialized only in India, and Tambe said that Biocon Biologics has sufficient manufacturing capacity and a strong distribution network in the country to meet the demand. “There are no capacity constraints in supplying itolizumab, but given that it is a biologic product, the production cycle time is longer as compared to other small-molecule generics," he said.

The drug’s exclusion from the covid-19 treatment guidelines, however, has thrown up some challenges, he said.

“This life-saving ‘Made in India’ product is yet to be listed in the national treatment protocol for covid-19. This has also made it challenging to anticipate demand. Regardless, we have made investments of several millions of rupees to ramp up capacity so that we can respond to this unprecedented surge in demand," Tambe said.

Itolizumab was not included in the government’s clinical management guidelines for covid-19 as the drug’s initial 30-patient trial failed to convince the members of the National Task Force for covid-19.

