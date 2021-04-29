Biocon drug itolizumab in demand

“The second wave has certainly been more aggressive, and consequently, we have seen a significant increase in demand for Alzumab-L (itolizumab)... as cases have risen sharply over the past few weeks. Doctors across the country have treated over 6,500 patients with Alzumab-L in April 2021 alone. So far, we were able to treat three times as many patients as in the peak of 2020 with itolizumab," Biocon Biologics deputy chief executive officer Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.