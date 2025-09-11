Biocon opens first US manufacturing facility: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw confirms FDA approval — Here's all we know

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-led biopharmaceuticals major Biocon has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States on September 11, according to an official statement from the company.

The new US facility is being operated by Bengaluru-based Biocon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Incorporated (BGI).

Biocon's first US FDA approved plant in US “Biocon's first US FDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, said.

She added that it “reflects the company's long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future”.

According to CEO and MD Siddharth Mittal, the facility allows Biocon to deliver “vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the US and other markets”.