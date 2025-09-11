Biocon opens first US manufacturing facility: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw confirms FDA approval — Here's all we know

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw-led biopharmaceuticals major Biocon has inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in the United States on September 11, according to an official statement from the company.

The new US facility is being operated by Bengaluru-based Biocon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Incorporated (BGI).

Biocon's first US FDA approved plant in US “Biocon's first US FDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, said.

She added that it “reflects the company's long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future”.

According to CEO and MD Siddharth Mittal, the facility allows Biocon to deliver “vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the US and other markets”.

Biocon facility in US: Here's all we know… Biocon's newly inaugurated manufacturing facility in the US, is located in Cranbury, New Jersey.

It is being operated by BGI, which acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc in 2023.

Biocon has since invested more than $30 million to establish a plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets.

As per the company, this investment helps diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint.

In its statement, Biocon added that a few products from the facility have already been commercialised, with several more in the pipeline.

CEO Mittal added that the facility allows Biocon to deliver medicines more efficiently across the US and other markets, ensure supply chain resilience, and “advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide”. (With inputs from Agencies)