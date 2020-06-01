Biocon partner Mylan gets favourable ruling in insulin device patent row

“This strengthens our resolve to provide a high-quality affordable insulin glargine to diabetic patients in the US and generate savings for their healthcare system. Our partner’s new drug application (NDA) for Semglee is under active review by the US FDA and this favourable ruling further clears the path for the anticipated launch of our Glargine in the U.S. in mid-CY20 (2020)," Christiane Hamacher, chief executive officer and managing director of Biocon Biologics India, was quoted as saying in a release.