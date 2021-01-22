Biocon shares correct as generic sales decline

There was some disappointment earlier with the Food and Drug Administration of the US deferring the action on Biologics License Application (BLA) for biosimilar Bevacizumab (oncology treatment), citing the inability to inspect the facility due to travel restrictions put in place because of covid-19. The drug has a market size of almost $6 billion in the US and Biocon post-launch could have sales of $200-300 million per annum, acccording to analysts. The street will thereby be watchful on developments pertaining to the inspection of the company’s facilities for the drug getting approval for launch. The street also remains watchful on sales ramp-up from recent launches.

