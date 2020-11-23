Biocon to acquire 26% stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

Biocon to acquire 26% stake in Hinduja Renewables Two1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 06:27 PM IST
The cost of the acquisition is ₹5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, Biocon said
NEW DELHI : Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for ₹5.91 crore.
The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 15, 2020, Biocon said in a BSE filing.
The cost of the acquisition is ₹5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, it added.
The object of the stake acquisition is to enhance the renewable-based power consumption, the filing said.
Shares of Biocon Ltd closed at Rs 419.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.18% from its previous close.
