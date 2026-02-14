Biocon nears full integration of biologics business after Mylan buyback
The Bengaluru-based company on 14 January said it raised $460 million via a QIP of shares to buy out Mylan Inc’s (Viatris) stake in its arm Biocon Biologics. Days later, it announced the acquisition of the remaining shares from Mylan for $200 million.
MUMBAI : Biocon Ltd is close to completing the integration of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) with itself, after making progress last quarter on buying back the minority stake, Biocon Biologics' chief executive officer (CEO) Shreehas Tambe said on Friday.