On the generics front, the company is banking on its GLP-1 pipeline. It has already launched Liraglutide in several European Union markets (EU), driving up revenue in Q3, and is planning to launch Semaglutide as it goes off-patent in several emerging markets this year. It has already inked a supply agreement with Ajanta Pharma for several Asian and African markets, and is exploring partnerships for for the India market as well, Tambe said.