NEW DELHI : Biocon Biologics, India's leading biopharmaceutical company, Sunday said that it would hold a meeting of Board of Directors on April 26, 2023 to consider issuance of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inter alia, to consider the issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis, investment in securities to be issued by Biocon Biologics Limited and provision of guarantees/put options, amongst other matters," Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The Bangalore based company, earlier this month, sold a nearly 10% stake in its unit and contract research firm Syngene International Ltd, to raise ₹2,250 crore.

Biocon announced the third-quarter earnings on 14 Feburary this year. The company's net revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 36% YoY to ₹3,020 crore from ₹2,223 crore in Q3FY22. The biggest contribution came from the Biosimilars business, which reported a 54% increase in revenues to ₹1,507 crore.

The company reported a strong EBITDA growth of 35% to ₹723 crore, representing a growth of 35% whereas EBITDA margin remains flat at 24%. Core EBITDA grew 49% to ₹1,069 crore.

The company's income from generics business stood at ₹718 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹607 crore, representing a growth of 18%, whereas its income from Biosimilars business stood at ₹1,507 crore up by 54% YoY from ₹981 crore stood in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net R&D investments reached ₹337 crore in Q3FY23 against ₹138 crore, representing a YoY growth of 144%. The company declared a net profit of ₹140 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹187 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter, representing a fall of 25% YoY.