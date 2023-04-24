Biocon to consider issuance of NCDs on private placement basis on April 261 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:08 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Biocon Biologics, India's leading biopharmaceutical company, Sunday said that it would hold a meeting of Board of Directors on April 26, 2023 to consider issuance of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.
