Biocon's arm gets $90 mn contract from Malaysian government for insulins

Malaysia's Ministry of Health has awarded a three-year contract to Biocon Sdn Bhd. As part of the deal, the Biocon subsidiary will manufacture and supply its range of insulins to its partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn Bhd (DMktg)
Biocon Biologics said its subsidiary has bagged a three-year contract, valued at $90 million (around ₹688 crore) from the Malaysian government for the supply of recombinant human insulin.
DMktg is a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, a leading pharmaceutical & biotech company in Malaysia.
The rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen-R, Insugen-N, and Insugen-30/70, are manufactured at Biocon Sdn Bhd's Johor facility and have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), the Malaysian health ministry said.
Biocon Biologics, a part of Biocon Ltd, has created a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for insulins in Malaysia with end-to-end capabilities to manufacture a broad portfolio of regular, basal, and rapid insulins.
The insulins facility in Johor, is the first and only biopharmaceutical sterile injectables facility in Malaysia to receive US FDA and EMA approval.
More recently, Biocon's biosimilar insulin Glargine made in Malaysia has received USFDA approval as the 'first interchangeable biosimilar'.
Through its scientifically validated human insulin and analog products manufactured in Malaysia, Biocon Biologics is providing affordable access to these life-saving therapies to patients in many developed markets like the US, EU, Australia, as well as many emerging markets in the Middle East and Latin America.
To date, Biocon Biologics has provided over 2.75 billion doses of rh-Insulin to patients across the world.