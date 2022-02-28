Biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Monday announced that the board of directors of Biocon Biologics Limited, a material subsidiary of Biocon Limited, has approved the proposed acquisition of biosimilars assets of Viatris Inc. The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals.

Viatris will receive consideration of up to $3.335 billion, including cash up to $2.335 billion and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in Biocon Biologics, valued at $1 billion.

“BBL will have a comprehensive portfolio comprising its current range of commercialized insulins, oncology and immunology biosimilars as well as several other biosimilar assets currently under development. BBL also has access to the vaccines portfolio through its previously announced partnership with Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS)," the company informed in an exchange filing today.

Viatris to provide commercial and other transition services for an expected period of two years to ensure continuity of customer service and smooth transition to Biocon Biologics (BBL), Biocon added.

The transaction is expected to close in 2H-2022, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions (including certain regulatory approvals). The companies will also enter into a Transition Services Agreement, pursuant to which Viatris will provide certain transition services, including commercialization services, for an expected two-year period. Viatris also will pay $50 million to BBL to fund certain capital expenditures.

“The deal will enable BBL to attain a robust commercial engine in the developed markets of US & Europe and will fast-track our journey of building a strong global brand. It will also make us future-ready for the next wave of products," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics said.

