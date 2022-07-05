Biocon's biologics arm gets EU GMP certificate for new facility in Bengaluru

Biocon revealed that the EU GMP certificate is for the new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, following a GMP inspection in April 2022.
Biocon on Tuesday announced subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received an EU GMP certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, for its new monoclonal antibodies.
In its regulatory filing, Biocon revealed that the EU GMP certificate is for the new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, following a GMP inspection in April 2022.
"The facility, spread across 340,000-square feet, will enhance our capabilities manifold to manufacture drug substance of our mAbs portfolio and will enable us to serve patients across the globe," Biocon said in the filing.
Notably, this integrated, multi-product facility houses manufacturing suites, analytical testing laboratories, and warehousing.
After successful completion and qualification in 2021, the facility was awarded the Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) with an Honorable Mention, by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE)."
On BSE, Biocon shares closed at ₹313.70 apiece up by 0.80%.
Biocon Biologics was recently accused of bribery to which Biocon last month "strongly" denied the allegations. Biocon said on June 21, "All our product approvals are backed by science and clinical data."
Last week, Biocon announced its plan to acquire a 26% stake in AMPYR Renewable Energy Resources Eleven for solar power. The transaction will cost around ₹7.50 crore. Through the acquisition, Biocon plans to enhance its renewable-based power consumption. The subscription of equity shares of AREREPL will be on a fully diluted basis and in one or more tranches.
Biocon is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period on July 27. The company's board is scheduled to meet on this day for approving and take into record the un-audited standalone and consolidated earnings.
For the full-year FY22, Biocon delivered a net profit of ₹648 crore down by 12% from ₹740 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations climbed by 15% to ₹8,184 crore in FY22 against ₹7,143 crore. EBITDA increased by 14% to ₹2,183 crore in FY22 compared to ₹1,907 crore in FY21. Furthermore, FY22 EBITDA Margins were at 26%.
Biocon is one of the biggest global suppliers of complex small-molecule APIs and a leading biosimilars player.