Biological E gets CDSCO panel’s nod for human trial of Baylor's covid vaccine

It is the fifth vaccine candidate to move into human trials. Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, co-developed by AstraZeneca plc and University of Oxford is the furthest in phase 3, while Bharat Biotech International Ltd will take its ‘Covaxin’ into the last stage next month. Zydus Cadila is currently in phase 2, or middle-stage, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will soon start its phase 2 and 3 trials, for which it received approval earlier this month.