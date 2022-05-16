Hyderabad based pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) today said it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to ₹250 from ₹840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres. The company in a statement said that the reduction in price will result in end users paying a price of ₹400 a dose which will include the taxes and administration charges. Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was ₹990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

"BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said.

Biological E. has developed India’s first Indigenous Sub-unit COVID-19 against the novel coronavirus. Last month the company said that it has manufactured 30 crore doses of Corbevax and have already supplied nearly 10 crore doses to the Government of India. Currently, over 3 crore doses of Corbevax have been administered in children between 12-15 years of age.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at ₹145 for government vaccination programme.

In April this year India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted Phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.