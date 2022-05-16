Biological E reduces slashes price of its Covid vaccine Corbevax

Hyderabad based pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) today said it has reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to ₹250 from ₹840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres. The company in a statement said that the reduction in price will result in end users paying a price of ₹400 a dose which will include the taxes and administration charges. Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was ₹990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, it added.

