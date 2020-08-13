Biological E signs pact to manufacture J&J arm’s covid-19 vaccine

Biological E signs pact to manufacture J&J arm’s covid-19 vaccine1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 10:34 PM IST
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months
Biological E. Limited has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, for the manufacturing of drug substance and finished product of the company’s covid-19 vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," Biological E managing director Mahima Datla said.
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months.
“We look forward to deploying our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine," said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc and head of the company’s novel vaccine initiative.
Johnson & Johnson is evaluating one- and two-dose regimens for its vaccine candidate and post approval aims to meet its goal to supply more than one billion doses globally through the course of 2021.
Biological E on Thursday also announced a licensing agreement for further development of a safe, effective and affordable recombinant protein-based covid-19 vaccine candidate which is currently being developed at US-based Baylor College of Medicine.
The company will leverage its past experience for the further development and commercialization of the vaccine candidate, which currently is produced using a proven yeast-based expression technology, the company said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated