Biological E signs pact to manufacture J&J arm’s covid-19 vaccine

Biological E signs pact to manufacture J&J arm’s covid-19 vaccine1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months
Biological E. Limited has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, for the manufacturing of drug substance and finished product of the company’s covid-19 vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
Biological E. Limited has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, for the manufacturing of drug substance and finished product of the company’s covid-19 vaccine candidate. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," Biological E managing director Mahima Datla said.
“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," Biological E managing director Mahima Datla said.
The vaccine candidate is a non-replicating viral vector, which is expected to be given in two doses with a gap of two months.
“We look forward to deploying our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine," said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc and head of the company’s novel vaccine initiative.
Johnson & Johnson is evaluating one- and two-dose regimens for its vaccine candidate and post approval aims to meet its goal to supply more than one billion doses globally through the course of 2021.
Biological E on Thursday also announced a licensing agreement for further development of a safe, effective and affordable recombinant protein-based covid-19 vaccine candidate which is currently being developed at US-based Baylor College of Medicine.
The company will leverage its past experience for the further development and commercialization of the vaccine candidate, which currently is produced using a proven yeast-based expression technology, the company said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated