Biological E: The mass producer of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“Biological E was the natural choice to get funding from the US government. The other option would have been Serum (Institute of India) but they already have enough funds from Gavi and Bill Gates. For Biological E, they are manufacturing Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, they are conducting clinical trials for another vaccine developed by a US institute, and they have an existing relationship with IFC (International Finance Corp)," said a senior official with a vaccine manufacturer, requesting anonymity.