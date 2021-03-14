BioNTech recruits rivals to boost covid-19 vaccine production

BioNTech SE, a German company that joined with Pfizer Inc. to manufacture and distribute its vaccine, has marshaled an alliance of 13 companies, including Novartis AG, Merck KGaA and Sanofi SA, in an effort to meet—and perhaps exceed—an ambitious target of making two billion doses of vaccine this year.

