Home >Companies >News >BioNTech recruits rivals to boost covid-19 vaccine production

BioNTech recruits rivals to boost covid-19 vaccine production

REUTERS
6 min read . 01:49 PM IST Bojan Pancevski, The Wall Street Journal

  • German company enlists other firms as its partner, Pfizer, struggles to meet production targets

The maker of the West’s first Covid-19 vaccine is building a new manufacturing alliance that could throw Europe and the rest of the world a lifeline amid a painful shortage of shots and a rebound in infections.

BioNTech SE, a German company that joined with Pfizer Inc. to manufacture and distribute its vaccine, has marshaled an alliance of 13 companies, including Novartis AG, Merck KGaA and Sanofi SA, in an effort to meet—and perhaps exceed—an ambitious target of making two billion doses of vaccine this year.

