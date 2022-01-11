BioNTech SE said its revenue from the Covid-19 shot it sells together with Pfizer Inc. may be lower this year than last, predicting sales between 13 billion euros and 17 billion euros ($14.7 billion and $19.3 billion).

The company said Covid vaccine sales last year will total 16 billion euros to 17 billion euros. It issued the 2022 prediction in an investor presentation on Tuesday and is due to release fourth-quarter financial data on March 30.

Pfizer in December forecast vaccine sales of $31 billion this year, based on contracts for 1.9 billion doses signed through mid-November. The revenue is shared between the partners. The wave of infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant has intensified booster campaigns in Europe and the U.S., though it’s still not clear how many countries will pursue yet another round of shots later in the year.

BioNTech rose 0.7% in Frankfurt after initially dipping on the news.

On Monday, Covid vaccine competitor Moderna Inc. said it had signed purchase agreements worth $18.5 billion for this year, along with options for another $3.5 billion.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.