BioNTech has began work to develop a vaccine to address the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and expects to have a new version ready within 100 days, if necessary.

The biotech major has has started development in order to move as quickly as possible, BioNTech said in a statement. The process to develop an Omicron-centred jab last Thursday as soon as news of the new variant began to spread around the world.

The process involves first steps of developing a new vaccine which overlap with the necessary research to evaluate whether a new shot will be needed.

The German pharmaceutical company and its Covid vaccine partner Pfizer Inc. had put plans into place months ago to ensure a new version of their shot could ship within 100 days if necessary.

The Omicron variant sparked concerns around the world, with countries implementing travel bans to buy time as researchers try to ascertain the efficacy of existing vaccines against it and as well as whether it will be more infectious. It will probably take weeks to understand the full impact of the variant, scientists have said.

Moderna Inc., which also makes a messenger-RNA vaccine for Covid, has begun a similar process of evaluation and development, should a new shot be necessary. Both companies have said it should become clear within weeks whether an adapted vaccine will be needed.

Vaccinated people should still be protected, depending on how long ago they got their shots, and for now the best advice is to take one of the current Covid vaccines, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show."

