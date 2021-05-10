BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine success sparks investments in German biotech
- After the company partnered with Pfizer on a vaccine, investors last year poured $3.7 billion into the sector
A small German company’s success in coming up with the West’s first Covid-19 vaccine is drawing attention from investors in a country where biotech has struggled to raise funding in recent years.
Mainz-based BioNTech SE partnered with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to develop the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the U.S. and Europe last year. Domestic rival CureVac NV is hoping its own shot will get approved in Europe in the coming weeks.
