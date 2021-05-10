BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine success sparks investments in German biotech

Mainz-based BioNTech SE partnered with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to develop the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the U.S. and Europe last year. Domestic rival CureVac NV is hoping its own shot will get approved in Europe in the coming weeks.

