The Pune-based firm, which has a presence across many verticals like diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, veterinary medicine, has recently launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf.

The partnership aims at creating awareness for Mylab’s products and kits for laboratories and individuals including CoviSelf and share educational content. Kumar will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety and efficacy of products, equipping them to fight against Covid, the company said.

"Akshay Kumar is the true advocate for healthy living and has set an example for outstanding lifestyle choices. He will be the perfect motivator to encourage people to get the testing done and spread awareness on the importance of early diagnosis," company said in a statement.

On 20 May, Mylab Discovery Solutions announced that it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) for a self-use rapid antigen test for Covid-19, CoviSelf.

The test can be purchased for ₹250 without a prescription from local pharmacies and online channel partners, the company said in a statement. The testing will be monitored using Mylab’s mobile phone application, through which users are advised to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure.

The do-it-yourself test is aimed at easing pressure on already overburdened testing labs and reduce delays in testing, which is more than 72 hours in some parts of the country.

India’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 29,359,155 on Saturday after 84,332 new infections were logged in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. This is the first time in more than two months that the daily cases went below the 90,000-mark.

