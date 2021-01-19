Biotech’s price tag is crazy but not insane

A biotechnology startup is poised to go public with a roughly $10 billion price tag a year before it begins human clinical trials for its drug candidates. That isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

Sana Biotechnology, which is developing cell-engineering platforms that it says could change the way many diseases are treated, plans to sell $150 million of stock in a coming initial public offering, the company said in a securities filing last week. While it is unknown how many shares it plans to sell, investors are expecting a valuation of between $9 billion and $12 billion.

The Sana IPO is arriving as biotech stocks are near records. A broad index of small and midsize biotech firms has rallied about 60% in the past year. And Sana won’t be delivering on its promises anytime soon: Clinical trials in humans for its drug candidates won’t begin until 2022.

That backdrop will understandably scare some investors. Ambitions to tackle cancer, diabetes and central-nervous-system disorders under one roof aren’t cheap. While Sana has $459 million in cash and equivalents on its books, it spent $153 million on research and development in the first nine months of 2020, up from $80 million over the same period in 2019. Expenses tend to grow as drug programs advance to later stages. Furthermore, stocks with a long-dated potential payoff, like speculative biotechs, are likely to underperform should the Federal Reserve choose to tighten monetary policy. And of course, drug development is notoriously uncertain, and there is a chance that a Sana drug candidate never reaches the market.

That logic, however, would have caused investors to eschew Moderna when it went public in late 2018 at a $7 billion valuation, which at the time was a record for a biotech IPO. Those who bought and held have enjoyed a sevenfold return on their investment in just over two years. That trade wasn’t merely a lucky speculation, either: The company expects at least $11.7 billion in revenue this year from government-purchase agreements for its Covid-19 vaccine, and its success in developing an effective vaccine so quickly bodes well for its other programs in development.

As for Sana, management has a proven track record of generating shareholder value that justifies taking a risk. Chief Executive Officer Steve Harr is a former executive at Juno Therapeutics and a former director at Loxo Oncology. Those companies were sold to Celgene and Eli Lilly, respectively, at lofty prices.

Cell engineering is an unproven technology, but its implications for medicine could be significant. Cell death leads to the manifestation of many common and serious diseases, and Sana believes the ability to replace or repair cells, while evading the body’s immune system, could lead to treatment breakthroughs in several high-value disease categories.

And while Sana will likely need to tap capital markets in the future to meet its ambitions, promising biotech projects aren’t having any trouble attracting financing. Biotech companies raised $41.1 billion in 256 follow-on offerings last year, according to SVB Leerink.

Despite the sticker shock, there is a method to this valuation madness.

