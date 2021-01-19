Biotech’s price tag is crazy but not insane

That backdrop will understandably scare some investors. Ambitions to tackle cancer, diabetes and central-nervous-system disorders under one roof aren’t cheap. While Sana has $459 million in cash and equivalents on its books, it spent $153 million on research and development in the first nine months of 2020, up from $80 million over the same period in 2019. Expenses tend to grow as drug programs advance to later stages. Furthermore, stocks with a long-dated potential payoff, like speculative biotechs, are likely to underperform should the Federal Reserve choose to tighten monetary policy. And of course, drug development is notoriously uncertain, and there is a chance that a Sana drug candidate never reaches the market.

