BioWare games shutdown: What's next for Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Anthem?

In a shocking announcement, Electronic Arts (EA) said it is shutting down BioWare, one of the gaming industry's most storied RPG developers, eliminating roughly 400 jobs.

The closure of the acclaimed studio, EA said, is part of a broader corporate restructuring.

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According to an official BioWare blog post, the fate of Dragon Age, Mass Effect and its other beloved intellectual properties remains a complex web of cancellations, shifting priorities, and third-party licensing.

“What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember,” the studio said in the blog post. “These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own.”

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Here's what the BioWare shutdown means for its biggest franchises:

Mass Effect The Mass Effect franchise is the most immediate casualty of the studio's closure — “…early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending,” BioWare said in the blog post.

According to an internal EA memo cited by Bloomberg, a small team at BioWare had been laying the groundwork for the next Mass Effect instalment. However, EA executives confirmed they have chosen to drop the effort entirely.

With the Edmonton workspace shutting down, the sci-fi franchise is shelved indefinitely, leaving the storylines of Mass Effect: Andromeda and the original trilogy without a successor.

Dragon Age BioWare’s fantasy epic, Dragon Age, recently saw the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. However, according to Bloomberg, the title fell short of EA's commercial sales expectations.

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These disappointing figures prompted steep initial cuts at the studio last year and ultimately contributed to the decision to shutter BioWare entirely.

As of now, EA has not announced any plans to hand the Dragon Age IP to another studio, likely pausing the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights While BioWare originally put itself on the map with the genre-defining Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights, the immediate future of these franchises is unaffected by the EA closure.

The rights to the Dungeons & Dragons universe are strictly controlled by Wizards of the Coast (Hasbro). Recently, Larian Studios handled the critically acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3, proving that the IP thrives outside of EA's ecosystem.

Similarly, Neverwinter Nights exists through enhanced editions and MMOs managed by other publishers.

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Star Wars BioWare’s history with Star Wars is legendary, beginning with Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) and continuing with the long-running MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic (SWTOR).

While BioWare had already transitioned SWTOR development to Broadsword Online Games before the shutdown, EA's broader Star Wars strategy is pivoting.

According to Bloomberg, EA is directing its resources toward Respawn and DICE, which are joining forces on upcoming projects, including ongoing support for the Star Wars Jedi series and a potential new Battlefront title.

Also Read | Microsoft developing a standalone Xbox Game Pass tier for first-party titles

Anthem BioWare’s ambitious but flawed multiplayer shooter, Anthem, had already ceased major development after a planned overhaul ("Anthem NEXT") was cancelled in 2021.

The studio's complete closure officially seals the franchise's fate, cementing it as a costly misstep in EA's portfolio that will not be revived.

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