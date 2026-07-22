Bira 91 founder's exit leaves former employees asking: What about our unpaid dues?

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Looks like another PR stunt to clean his (Ankur Jain’s) own image. His post provides no clear timelines, no employee related information which includes no calrity on TDS payments and provident fund dues, or salary dues.... A whole year has been wasted and employees are still begging for what they are owned. As Ankur (Jain) used to say in his townhall meetings.. ‘till the money is credited in the account, we should not trust anyone’,” another former employee added.