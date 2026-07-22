Bira 91 founder's exit leaves former employees asking: What about our unpaid dues?

Founder Ankur Jain's exit from Bira 91 owner B9 Beverages under a settlement with lenders has done little to reassure former employees, who say it leaves unanswered when, if at all, they will receive months of unpaid salaries and other dues.
In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Jain said he and his family would step down from the board and executive positions with immediate effect after reaching a settlement with lenders.
“We have now reached that settlement. As part of it, my family and I will be stepping away—from the board, and from our executive positions—with immediate effect. Both sides have agreed to withdraw all claims and litigation against each other, and the personal guarantees I gave over the years, for corporate loans to keep this company alive, will be released,” Jain wrote.