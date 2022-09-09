Bira 91 partners Vahdam India to launch ‘beer tea’ lager variant

B9 Beverages-owned beer company Bira 91 has partnered Vahdam Teas-owned Vahdam India to launch a new beer variant ‘Chamomile Tea Lager’. The beer will be available only in limited locations in Karnataka and has blended green tea, chamomile, and dried orange peels.“We are happy to partner with them. Consumers are looking to try new flavors and I’m looking forward to taking teas to the beer space," said Bala Sarda, founder of Vahdam Teas.Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of B9 Beverages said, “We believe in forging partnerships with like-minded, homegrown brands that are working towards pushing the envelope to curate bespoke experiences for consumers."Bira 91 is sold in 18 countries and was established in 2015 and is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium, and Kirin Holdings of Japan. In January 2021, Kirin Holdings announced an investment of $30 million in the Delhi-based company. Vahdam too, began operations in the same year and has raised ₹290 crore in funding and said it gets 95% of its sales via online channels.

