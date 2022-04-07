NEW DELHI: Beer company Bira 91 has announced the launch of ‘Imagined in India’, a portfolio of four new limited-release beers - Bollywood IPA, Kokum Sour, Brown Ale, and Mango Lassi.

The company said its ‘Imagined in India’ beers are made with indigenous products and are inspired by the raw creativity of today’s India led by emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and startups combined with the cradle of flavours that find a home here.

The Bollywood IPA variant has a tropical twist, inspired by west coast India Pale Ales that were born in California. Kokum Sour, the company said, has traditional ingredients from the Konkan coast.

It added that Brown Ale is a blend of English Nut Brown Ale and the Antwerpian Amber with notes of coconut and vanilla. Mango lassi merges its Wheat Ale and a milkshake beer into one.

Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of the company, said, “For this generation of consumers, beer means flavour, and we deliver on that promise. ‘Imagined in India’ is an attempt to bring together the many flavors of India and its creative energy fueled by emerging artists, entrepreneurs, and startups. Each beer is brewed with unusual ingredients - local and seasonal – which makes them unique."

The company has collaborated with Kulture Co., a curated platform spearheading the new wave of Indian Graphic Art across borders. The brand onboarded contemporary Indian artists from the Kulture Lab - artists who are breaking the mold and taking modern India to new frontiers - to conceptualise and design the packaging of the four new flavors.

Artists Ranganath Krishnamani, Osheen Siva, M. Sajid and Prince Lunawara showcase a palette of local stories around shared identities painted onto these beer cans, paying homage, and narrating the story of our home country, the company added.

Sharing the idea behind designing the packaging of Bollywood IPA, artist Ranganath Krishnamani said, “Conceptualising the packaging of a flavor so bold and dynamic, that it takes you to the heart of Mumbai, where all things Bollywood originated, was truly exhilarating. Incorporating the charming art deco cinemas in Colaba, the iconic ‘kaali-peeli’ cabs, and the vintage colour scheme was the perfect way to capture Bollywood on a can."

The limited release beers will retail in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

According to Expert Market Research, the India beer market stood at a value of nearly ₹371 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to reach approximately ₹662 billion by 2026, rising at an estimated CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-27.

