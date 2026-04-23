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Bira maker B9 Beverages founder Ankur Jain set to exit in rescue plan

Varuni KhoslaPriyamvada C
5 min read23 Apr 2026, 05:30 AM IST
B9 Beverages Ltd founder and CEO Ankur Jain.
B9 Beverages Ltd founder and CEO Ankur Jain.(Mint)
Summary

B9 Beverages founder Ankur Jain will resign this week as the company faces financial turmoil, including salary delays and vendor pressure. Investors plan to inject 400 crore to restructure and revitalize the beer maker, which has halted operations since late 2025.

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B9 Beverages Ltd founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ankur Jain has been asked to resign and is expected to exit as early as this week, according to two persons familiar with the matter, as investors and lenders move to stabilise the cash-strapped craft beer maker, where production was halted around September last year.

B9 Beverages Ltd founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ankur Jain has been asked to resign and is expected to exit as early as this week, according to two persons familiar with the matter, as investors and lenders move to stabilise the cash-strapped craft beer maker, where production was halted around September last year.

The leadership reset will come this week with the appointment of a new CEO. "Salary delays as a result of financial mismanagement have run into several crores. There is also vendor pressure and the risk of insolvency proceedings, even as stakeholders are hoping for an out-of-court restructuring," the first of the two person cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Existing investors are also ready to infuse around 400 crore at a sharp valuation cut, with an option to add another 100 crore," this person told Mint.

The leadership reset will come this week with the appointment of a new CEO. "Salary delays as a result of financial mismanagement have run into several crores. There is also vendor pressure and the risk of insolvency proceedings, even as stakeholders are hoping for an out-of-court restructuring," the first of the two person cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Existing investors are also ready to infuse around 400 crore at a sharp valuation cut, with an option to add another 100 crore," this person told Mint.

The development comes even as financial stress at B9 Beverages, which makes the Bira 91 beer variants, has spilled into the open. "Ankur (Jain) had delayed signing his exit but a consensus has now been reached," the second person said. His exit is likely to pave the way for a professional management team to take over and a lender-backed restructuring of the company.

The beer company, launched in 2015, was among India’s most prominent venture-backed consumer brands, with marquee investors including Peak XV Partners, Anicut Capital, Sofina and Kirin Holdings. However, a funding squeeze and operational disruptions over the past two years have weighed on the business.

Also Read | Ex-Bira staff protest outside founder’s home over unpaid dues

Bira 91 (B9 Beverages) was last valued at approximately $625 million following a $50 million funding round, with Kirin Holdings investing in early 2024, as per media reports.

Mint reached out to Jain and the company’s investors for comment, but their responses were still awaited at the time of going to press. A representative of Kirin said: "At this stage, we do not have any information to share regarding the matters you raised."

In March, dozens of former employees staged a protest outside Jain’s residence in New Delhi’s Defence Colony, alleging months of unpaid salaries and non-deposit of statutory dues even after exiting the company. About 50 former staff gathered for what organisers described as a silent demonstration, saying delayed wages, pending provident fund deposits, and tax discrepancies have disrupted loan repayments, healthcare access, and household finances.

At that time, Jain in an email told Mint that the company’s packaged beer business had been on pause since the third quarter of FY26 and that there had been no fresh capital infusion since April 2024. He said employee dues, statutory liabilities and vendor payments remained unchanged during this period, while the company operated on a lean cost structure, adding that estimates of 100 crore in employee-related statutory dues were inflated.

Also Read | For Kirin, the Bira story isn't over yet. Next up, a recast of B9

Jain also said discussions with investors were at an advanced stage and expected to conclude by the end of the fiscal year, with fresh capital likely to help restart operations and settle liabilities in an orderly manner. But as of March 31, there was no visible progress, despite that being the deadline by which Jain was expected to have signed his exit documentation.

Fizzle lost

The financial strain at B9 began to surface in late 2024, nearly nine years after the company started operations, when salary and vendor payments began to be delayed. What initially appeared to be short-term cash flow issues soon deepened through 2025, with production halts, employee exits and rising statutory dues compounding the pressure. By late 2025, operations had largely come to a standstill, as funding remained constrained and liabilities continued to weigh on the business.

Today, those in the know say B9 has no active employees. In January 2025, Mint reported that B9 had received tax notices from the Maharashtra government to the tune of 26 crore, adding to its woes.

More recently, the company also faced increasing pressure from vendors and lenders. "Some creditors like Devyani International (the company behind KFC and Pizza Hut which worked with B9) had also initiated proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Investors have, however, been working to avoid a formal insolvency process that could erode brand value, and are instead pursuing an out-of-court resolution to save the brand," the first person cited above said.

As part of the plan, the fresh funding ( 400 crore) will come at a steep valuation cut, with participation from a mix of existing backers and new investors, including domestic family offices. The capital would be used to clear outstanding liabilities, restart operations, and rebuild the business under a new leadership, the persons quoted above said.

Also Read | Bira CEO Ankur Jain must step down, say some investors, lenders

Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings owns a 20.3% stake in the company, while Jain and his family, including his mother and wife, hold 17.8%, which he is said to have pledged to other high net-worth individual (HNI) shareholders within the company, the first person said. The company last raised $25 million in June 2024 through external commercial borrowings from Kirin.

Institutional investors collectively hold the largest share in B9 Beverages, accounting for about 28.6%, with Peak XV leading the group alongside Sofina, Sixth Sense, MUFG Bank, Tiger Pacific, Mayfield, and GHIQF Mauritius.

In October, Mint reported that several large institutional investors were evaluating a plan to remove Jain amid concerns over his management of the financially-stressed business, and had indicated a willingness to infuse fresh capital contingent on a leadership change.

Separately, investors and lenders are preparing to formally seek an extraordinary general meeting, according to the persons cited earlier.

From its latest available financials, revenue from operations fell to 638.5 crore in FY24 from 824.3 crore a year earlier, while losses widened to 748.8 crore from 445.4 crore.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsBira maker B9 Beverages founder Ankur Jain set to exit in rescue plan

Bira maker B9 Beverages founder Ankur Jain set to exit in rescue plan

Varuni KhoslaPriyamvada C
5 min read23 Apr 2026, 05:30 AM IST
B9 Beverages Ltd founder and CEO Ankur Jain.
B9 Beverages Ltd founder and CEO Ankur Jain.(Mint)
Summary

B9 Beverages founder Ankur Jain will resign this week as the company faces financial turmoil, including salary delays and vendor pressure. Investors plan to inject 400 crore to restructure and revitalize the beer maker, which has halted operations since late 2025.

Gift this article

B9 Beverages Ltd founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ankur Jain has been asked to resign and is expected to exit as early as this week, according to two persons familiar with the matter, as investors and lenders move to stabilise the cash-strapped craft beer maker, where production was halted around September last year.

B9 Beverages Ltd founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ankur Jain has been asked to resign and is expected to exit as early as this week, according to two persons familiar with the matter, as investors and lenders move to stabilise the cash-strapped craft beer maker, where production was halted around September last year.

The leadership reset will come this week with the appointment of a new CEO. "Salary delays as a result of financial mismanagement have run into several crores. There is also vendor pressure and the risk of insolvency proceedings, even as stakeholders are hoping for an out-of-court restructuring," the first of the two person cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Existing investors are also ready to infuse around 400 crore at a sharp valuation cut, with an option to add another 100 crore," this person told Mint.

The leadership reset will come this week with the appointment of a new CEO. "Salary delays as a result of financial mismanagement have run into several crores. There is also vendor pressure and the risk of insolvency proceedings, even as stakeholders are hoping for an out-of-court restructuring," the first of the two person cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. "Existing investors are also ready to infuse around 400 crore at a sharp valuation cut, with an option to add another 100 crore," this person told Mint.

The development comes even as financial stress at B9 Beverages, which makes the Bira 91 beer variants, has spilled into the open. "Ankur (Jain) had delayed signing his exit but a consensus has now been reached," the second person said. His exit is likely to pave the way for a professional management team to take over and a lender-backed restructuring of the company.

The beer company, launched in 2015, was among India’s most prominent venture-backed consumer brands, with marquee investors including Peak XV Partners, Anicut Capital, Sofina and Kirin Holdings. However, a funding squeeze and operational disruptions over the past two years have weighed on the business.

Also Read | Ex-Bira staff protest outside founder’s home over unpaid dues

Bira 91 (B9 Beverages) was last valued at approximately $625 million following a $50 million funding round, with Kirin Holdings investing in early 2024, as per media reports.

Mint reached out to Jain and the company’s investors for comment, but their responses were still awaited at the time of going to press. A representative of Kirin said: "At this stage, we do not have any information to share regarding the matters you raised."

In March, dozens of former employees staged a protest outside Jain’s residence in New Delhi’s Defence Colony, alleging months of unpaid salaries and non-deposit of statutory dues even after exiting the company. About 50 former staff gathered for what organisers described as a silent demonstration, saying delayed wages, pending provident fund deposits, and tax discrepancies have disrupted loan repayments, healthcare access, and household finances.

At that time, Jain in an email told Mint that the company’s packaged beer business had been on pause since the third quarter of FY26 and that there had been no fresh capital infusion since April 2024. He said employee dues, statutory liabilities and vendor payments remained unchanged during this period, while the company operated on a lean cost structure, adding that estimates of 100 crore in employee-related statutory dues were inflated.

Also Read | For Kirin, the Bira story isn't over yet. Next up, a recast of B9

Jain also said discussions with investors were at an advanced stage and expected to conclude by the end of the fiscal year, with fresh capital likely to help restart operations and settle liabilities in an orderly manner. But as of March 31, there was no visible progress, despite that being the deadline by which Jain was expected to have signed his exit documentation.

Fizzle lost

The financial strain at B9 began to surface in late 2024, nearly nine years after the company started operations, when salary and vendor payments began to be delayed. What initially appeared to be short-term cash flow issues soon deepened through 2025, with production halts, employee exits and rising statutory dues compounding the pressure. By late 2025, operations had largely come to a standstill, as funding remained constrained and liabilities continued to weigh on the business.

Today, those in the know say B9 has no active employees. In January 2025, Mint reported that B9 had received tax notices from the Maharashtra government to the tune of 26 crore, adding to its woes.

More recently, the company also faced increasing pressure from vendors and lenders. "Some creditors like Devyani International (the company behind KFC and Pizza Hut which worked with B9) had also initiated proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Investors have, however, been working to avoid a formal insolvency process that could erode brand value, and are instead pursuing an out-of-court resolution to save the brand," the first person cited above said.

As part of the plan, the fresh funding ( 400 crore) will come at a steep valuation cut, with participation from a mix of existing backers and new investors, including domestic family offices. The capital would be used to clear outstanding liabilities, restart operations, and rebuild the business under a new leadership, the persons quoted above said.

Also Read | Bira CEO Ankur Jain must step down, say some investors, lenders

Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings owns a 20.3% stake in the company, while Jain and his family, including his mother and wife, hold 17.8%, which he is said to have pledged to other high net-worth individual (HNI) shareholders within the company, the first person said. The company last raised $25 million in June 2024 through external commercial borrowings from Kirin.

Institutional investors collectively hold the largest share in B9 Beverages, accounting for about 28.6%, with Peak XV leading the group alongside Sofina, Sixth Sense, MUFG Bank, Tiger Pacific, Mayfield, and GHIQF Mauritius.

In October, Mint reported that several large institutional investors were evaluating a plan to remove Jain amid concerns over his management of the financially-stressed business, and had indicated a willingness to infuse fresh capital contingent on a leadership change.

Separately, investors and lenders are preparing to formally seek an extraordinary general meeting, according to the persons cited earlier.

From its latest available financials, revenue from operations fell to 638.5 crore in FY24 from 824.3 crore a year earlier, while losses widened to 748.8 crore from 445.4 crore.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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