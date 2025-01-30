Companies
Bira to add pubs, brewery outlets in new markets as it aims for ₹200 crore revenue by FY26
SummaryB9 Beverages, which runs The Beer Cafe and Bira Taproom, plans to expand with the addition of 25 new outlets in new markets.
BTB Marketing, a wholly owned subsidiary of B9 Beverages Ltd, is targeting ₹200 crore in revenue by FY26 with plans to expand its popular beer chains and taproom outlets across cities.
