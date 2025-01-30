B9 Beverages reached an agreement with BTB Marketing in October 2022 to acquire 100% of The Beer Cafe’s shares. According to Bira's most recent filings in FY23 available on its website, BTB Marketing issued special shares valued at ₹718 each for a total transaction value of about ₹92 crore. In its most recent balance sheet, B9 Beverages reported revenue from operations of ₹824 crore and a net loss of ₹445 crore at the consolidated level.