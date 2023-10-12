Birkenstock brothers, owner of German shoe brand, are worth $3.4 billion: Report

Birkenstock's $130 leather sandals helped build a $3.4 billion fortune for the German family behind the brand.

The German footwear brand's shares slumped around 12% in the worst opening for a New York listing of $1 billion or more in over two years, according to Bloomberg reports.

Giving private equity firm L Catterton majority control of the storied shoemaker in 2021 is a significant reward for the German cobbler heirs' wager. Christian has seen a profit of almost 100% on the minority stake he retained, while Alex is no longer listed as a shareholder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the 2021 transaction, together the duo collected more than $3.2 billion which set the shoemaker on the path to public markets. Shares were trading at $41.50, down 9.8% from their offering price, at 1:55 pm in New York.

Meanwhile, LVMH-backed Birkenstock was set to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after the German luxury sandal maker notched a valuation of $9.3 billion in its US initial public offering.

The company's IPO raised $1.48 billion after its 32.3 million shares were conservatively priced at $46 apiece, positioning the 250-year-old brand for a smooth market debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birkenstock is the fourth major company to launch a US IPO in the last four weeks following those of chip designer Arm Holdings, grocery delivery app Instacart and marketing automation platform Klaviyo.

Founded in 1774 in the German village of Langen-Bergheim, the company was run by the Birkenstock family for six generations, until a majority stake was sold to L Catterton, the PE group backed by France's Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, in 2021.

The brand gained widespread attention after Australian actress Margot Robbie wore a pair of pink Birkenstocks in the final scene of the hit movie, "Barbie", which was released this summer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L Catterton will continue to own nearly 83% of the sandal maker. The PE firm had acquired a stake at a valuation of about $4.3 billion.

