Birkenstock takes on fake sandal makers with court-ordered raids in Delhi, Agra — ‘They seem like cheap knock-off’

German footwear giant Birkenstock has launched an infringement lawsuit against counterfeiters in India, which has led to inspections of small-scale factories in areas across New Delhi and Agra in recent weeks.

The factory visits were conducted by Indian court-appointed legal representatives with the aim of seizing suspected fake Birkenstock footwear.

This is not an isolated case, as other International shoemakers are also in the news for battling intellectual property infringement in the Indian market.

Investigations and legal action Birkenstock's crackdown began with an internal investigation that found that counterfeits were being made in rural areas across New Delhi and Agra, which is home to the iconic Taj Mahal.

These fakes were sold locally and also exported to other countries, Reuters reported.

These incidents prompted the shoemaker to file an infringement lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against four footwear traders, four factories and two unnamed individuals in May.

In other instances of a similar case, Crocs this month secured a court nod to pursue a nine-year-old infringement case, while Prada is facing heat over displaying sandals similar to ethnic Indian footwear without giving any credit to India.

Court-appointed raids in factories On May 26, the Delhi High Court judge Saurabh Banerjee issued an order, saying that 10 local lawyers were appointed as commissioners to visit the suspected factories.

The judge said that these commissioners have the power to "seize, pack and seal the infringing products".

His order included photographs that Birkenstock submitted showing the alleged counterfeit footwear and shoe boxes with the company's branding.

The visit reports were submitted confidentially to the judge, awaiting the next hearing which is scheduled for October 6.

'Cheap knock-offs' deceive public Banerjee said in his May order that he reviewed photographs and samples of the alleged counterfeit products in court, and they "seem like a cheap knock-off" of Birkenstock products.

"There is all likelihood of the public getting deceived,” he said, adding that the differences, hardly any, are not something that can be noticed by the naked eye, Reuters reported.

Birkenstock’s market presence The shoe brand was once popular among hippies, tech enthusiasts and medical professionals.

It gained popularity when Australian actress Margot Robbie wore a pair of pink Birkenstocks in the ending scene of the 2023 hit movie "Barbie".

In February, a German court said Birkenstock sandals do not qualify as art and are therefore not protected by copyright, dismissing a lawsuit brought by the German company.

