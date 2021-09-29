Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Birla Corp to increase annual cement production to 30 million ton by 2027

Birla Corp to increase annual cement production to 30 million ton by 2027

Premium
On Wednesday, Birla Corporation stock has gained nearly 3% to close at 1,354 on NSE.
1 min read . 08:29 PM IST Livemint

  • This is a new target set for Birla Corporation, which had earlier said it would raise its production capacity to 25 mt by 2025.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Birla Corporation Ltd will increase its annual cement production capacity to 30 million tons (mt) by 2027, said Chairman Harsh V Lodha of the Birla Group at the annual general meeting of the Company today.

Birla Corporation Ltd will increase its annual cement production capacity to 30 million tons (mt) by 2027, said Chairman Harsh V Lodha of the Birla Group at the annual general meeting of the Company today.

This is a new target set for the company, which had earlier said it would raise its production capacity to 25 mt by 2025.

This is a new target set for the company, which had earlier said it would raise its production capacity to 25 mt by 2025.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Birla Corp's current production capacity is 15.6 mt , which the company said will go up to almost 20 mt by the end of the current fiscal year, when its greenfield 3.9 mt plant at Mukutban, near Nagpur, is commissioned.

"Plans are afoot to reach a target of 30 mt by 2027," Lodha told shareholders, adding that details of the plans are to be announced when they are firmed up and approved by the Board.

"The aggressive expansion plan is reflective of the Company's improving profitability and cash flow," the company said in an exchange filing.

Birla Corp has also said it will expand in markets where the company has an edge over competition and demand for cement is projected to get stronger.

Compared with legacy assets of the Company, new plants are going to be more efficient and profitable, it said.

Lodha said the plants of RCCPL Pvt. Ltd (the erstwhile Reliance Cement Co. Pvt. Ltd which was acquired in 2016), subsidiary of Birla Corp, are among the best in India judged by operating parameters.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Invesco fires fresh salvo as it takes Zee to NCLT

Premium

Snapchat makes a quiet comeback in India

Premium

Near-term risks in higher education could spell trouble ...

Premium

Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on how it re ...

Even as the company seeks to grow aggressively and faster than the industry average in the past few years, we will "as a policy, remain conservative" on borrowings, Lodha added.

On Wednesday, Birla Corporation stock has gained nearly 3% to close at 1,354 on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!