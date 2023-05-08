Birla Estates acquires 28.6-acre land in Bengaluru, expects ₹3,000 crore from housing project1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, specializes in constructing high-end residential properties in important markets
Birla Estates has acquired a 28.6-acre land in Bengaluru for a housing project and expects a revenue of ₹3,000 crore from the project, the company said on Monday. The company added that the project will entail residential housing along with convenience retail options.
