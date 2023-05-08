Birla Estates has acquired a 28.6-acre land in Bengaluru for a housing project and expects a revenue of ₹3,000 crore from the project, the company said on Monday. The company added that the project will entail residential housing along with convenience retail options.

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd has announced that its subsidiary, Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, has acquired a highly desirable 28.6-acre land parcel in the rapidly growing Sarjapur Road area of Bengaluru. The specific terms of the transaction, including the purchase price, were not disclosed by the company.

"The proposed project is estimated to have a revenue potential of about ₹3,000 crore," the regulatory filing by the company said.

“We believe that this region has immense potential to become the next IT hub, and our Grade-A residential complex will serve as a haven for modern professionals in the area," KT Jithendran, MD and CEO, of Birla Estates said.

Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd, specializes in constructing high-end residential properties in important markets. The company procures land for development purposes through direct purchases as well as joint ventures with limited asset investment, in addition to developing its own properties.

In line with its growth strategy, Birla Estates recently acquired a 5.76-acre land in Pune for the construction of a residential complex estimated to cost ₹2,500 crore. Furthermore, the company also purchased a premium land parcel in South Mumbai to build an upscale housing project, which is expected to generate a revenue of around ₹600 crore.

(With agency inputs)