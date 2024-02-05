Birla Group's arm, Birlasoft ventures into AI with launch of Cogito
Birlasoft introduces Cogito, a Generative AI platform, leveraging AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning to optimize businesses and make data-driven decisions.
Birlasoft Ltd, a key player in the diversified CK Birla Group, has launched a comprehensive Generative AI platform, Cogito, the company announced in an exchange filing on February 5. The comprehensive Generative AI platform, Birlasoft Cogito, claims to empower enterprises to usher in a new era of innovation, optimisation, and automation. With a focus on revolutionising businesses through Generative AI capabilities, the platform is designed to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and boost overall business performance.