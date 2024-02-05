Birlasoft Ltd, a key player in the diversified CK Birla Group, has launched a comprehensive Generative AI platform, Cogito, the company announced in an exchange filing on February 5. The comprehensive Generative AI platform, Birlasoft Cogito, claims to empower enterprises to usher in a new era of innovation, optimisation, and automation. With a focus on revolutionising businesses through Generative AI capabilities, the platform is designed to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and boost overall business performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft enjoys a market cap of ₹23,058.13 crore and was trading in red, down 1.20 per cent at ₹836.20 on February 5 at 12:42 pm on BSE.

Birlasoft formed a collaborative venture with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service as a part of the $2.9 billion CK Birla Group strategic initiatives in January 2023. The venture was strategically designed to accelerate value creation and stimulate innovation in the adoption of Generative AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer, Birlasoft, said, "We are excited to introduce Birlasoft Cogito, our state-of-the-art Generative AI platform, designed to propel businesses into a new era of innovation and optimization. Birlasoft Cogito embodies our commitment to providing transformative solutions, leveraging decades of domain expertise and advanced technologies. With accelerators tailored for every stage of the enterprise GenAI journey, from exploration to implementation and scale, Birlasoft Cogito will enable businesses towards rapid innovation, improved productivity, and uncovering new opportunities. This marks a significant milestone in our continuous mission to deliver innovative Generative AI solutions supporting enterprises on their path to success and competitiveness."

Cogito is expected to help envision and chart a course for improvement, adapting to market shifts and uncovering new opportunities. It seamlessly integrates innovative solutions, processes, and ideas to bring roadmap to life, the company claimed in the filing

Diving deeper, Cogito leverages AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning to optimise businesses in areas like supply chain management, customer behavior prediction, and product design. This is supposed to help make data-driven decisions, the filing added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!