comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 12:07:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.55 2.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 599.3 0.48%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,281.7 1.73%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 438.7 0.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.7 0.21%
Business News/ Companies / News/  ‘Birla Opus’: Aditya Birla Group's Grasim to launch its paints business in Q4FY24
Back

Mumbai: Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, today unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, of Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction."

Ahead of the launch, Grasim has successfully piloted the first-of-its-kind painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes. A cutting-edge R&D facility has already been set up in Maharashtra.

Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA), and will serve demand centres across the country.

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is 70,000 Crore. The paints industry is witnessing double-digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, ranks amongst the top publicly listed companies in India. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App