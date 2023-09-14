‘Birla Opus’: Aditya Birla Group's Grasim to launch its paints business in Q4FY241 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries unveils the brand name 'Birla Opus' for its paints business, set to launch in Q4FY24.
Mumbai: Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, today unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.